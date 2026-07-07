July 2026 EAP Promotional Email

Welcome and Monthly Theme:

July invites us to strengthen our ability to navigate uncertainty with resilience, adaptability, and self-compassion. While change is inevitable, the skills that help us respond to it can be learned and strengthened over time.

This month, the Washington State Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is highlighting Flourishing in Uncertainty through live webinars, a Wellness Wednesday series, and curated resources designed to help you build resilience, foster psychological safety, develop adaptability, and recognize opportunities for growth during life’s transitions.

Events and Webinars:

Wellness Wednesday Series: Flourishing in Uncertainty

Uncertainty is a part of life, but it doesn’t have to prevent us from moving forward. This four-part Wellness Wednesday series explores practical strategies for building resilience, creating psychological safety, developing adaptability, and finding growth through life’s transitions. Each session offers approachable tools and evidence-informed strategies that can be applied both personally and professionally. Sessions are offered every Wednesday at noon and again at 4 p.m.

July 1 – Building Micro-Resilience for Daily Stress

July 8 – Psychological Safety in Teams and Self

July 22 – Adaptability as a Life Skill

July 29 – Growth Through Change

View and register for all July live events and webinars: https://eap.wa.gov/how-eap-can-help-you/webinars

Work/Life Resources:

In July, the EAP Work/Life site is offering tools and resources to help you better understand how to identify and address early signs of burnout. Burnout can sneak up and drain your energy, and we can support you to identify the warning signs early and find healthier ways to rest, recharge, and recover. Learn proven techniques to manage competing demands without burning out, build resilience, and more through this month’s on-demand seminar, “Resilience Reset: 5 Ways to Thrive Through Change.” The seminar is available starting July 21: login using your organization’s Work/Life Access Code: EWU

Monthly Resources: Flourishing in Uncertainty:

Resilience in Action

Featured Resource: Recovery Practices to Foster Resilience and Recover from Overworking

Psychological safety creates environments where people feel comfortable asking questions, sharing ideas, and learning from mistakes. This resource provides practical strategies for fostering trust and open communication.

Additional Resources:

Psychological Safety, Trust and Connection

Featured Resource: How Leaders Can Build Psychological Safety at Work

This resource highlights how resilience is built through everyday practices, not just during major challenges.

Additional Resources:

Adaptability and Growth

Featured Resource: The Key to Navigating Change with Confidence (TED Talk)

Change can feel overwhelming, but adaptability is a skill that can be strengthened. This inspiring TED Talk explores practical ways to approach uncertainty with confidence and resilience.

Additional Resources:

Trusted Organizations and Resources

Closing Reflection

Uncertainty is something we all experience, but we don’t have to navigate it alone. By strengthening resilience, embracing adaptability, and creating spaces where we feel safe to learn and grow, we can face change with greater confidence and compassion, for ourselves and for those around us.



Need support? Visit eap.wa.gov for confidential counseling, webinars, tools, resources, and more.