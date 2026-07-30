EAP Newsletter: August 2026

WELCOME & MONTHLY THEME

August invites us to explore hope as a realistic, learnable mindset—not a demand to ignore what is hard or pretend everything is fine. Hope can make room for pain while still helping us identify what is possible and take the next step.

This month, the Washington State Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is highlighting The Science of Hope through live EAP orientations, a four-part Wellness Wednesday series, and curated resources designed to help you build realistic optimism, strengthen future-mindedness, practice gratitude through challenges, and create everyday habits that support hope.

EVENTS & WEBINARS

Get to know the full range of confidential, no-cost EAP services and how to use them. Two live virtual orientations are available in August:

EAP Orientation for Employees — Learn what services are available, who is eligible, how confidentiality works, and how to access counseling, coaching, legal and financial consultations, and Work/Life resources.

Learn what services are available, who is eligible, how confidentiality works, and how to access counseling, coaching, legal and financial consultations, and Work/Life resources. EAP Orientation for Leaders — Explore services for managers, supervisors, and HR professionals, including leadership consultations, employee referrals, workplace conflict support, critical incident response, and tools for supporting workplace well-being.

Explore services for managers, supervisors, and HR professionals, including leadership consultations, employee referrals, workplace conflict support, critical incident response, and tools for supporting workplace well-being. View August orientation details and register

WELLNESS WEDNESDAY SERIES: THE SCIENCE OF HOPE

Hope is not the same as wishful thinking or forced positivity. This four-part series explores practical, evidence-informed ways to validate difficult feelings, stay grounded in reality, and move toward what matters. Sessions are offered every Wednesday at noon and again at 4 p.m. Pacific time.

August 5 — Optimism vs. Toxic Positivity: Validate feelings and stay realistic.

Validate feelings and stay realistic. August 12 — Future-Mindedness as a Well-Being Tool: Anchor to what is ahead.

Anchor to what is ahead. August 19 — Gratitude for Growth, Not Just Good Times: Learn from hard moments.

Learn from hard moments. August 26 — Practical Hope-Building Habits: Use small actions to build steady hope.

Use small actions to build steady hope. View and register for all August live events and webinars

WORK/LIFE RESOURCES

Everyday challenges can affect our ability to look ahead with confidence. EAP’s Work/Life resources offer practical support for family care, finances, legal questions, daily living, and more—so you can spend less energy searching for answers and more energy taking your next step. Explore EAP Work/Life resources.

In August, the EAP Work/Life site is offering tools and resources to help you learn more about finding digital balance: learn how to set clear boundaries with technology to improve focus, cultivate wellbeing, and enjoy more meaningful, real-life moments and connections. Starting August 18th, view our on-demand seminar “Connected Not Consumed: Digital Wellness Strategies”: login using your organization’s Work/Life Access Code: EWU

MONTHLY RESOURCES: THE SCIENCE OF HOPE

Realistic Hope at Work

Featured Resource: For Hope to Inspire, It Has to Be Grounded in Organizational Reality

Hope at work is most useful when it is connected to honest information, meaningful choices, and actions people can take. This resource explores how leaders can build credible hope without minimizing uncertainty or overpromising outcomes.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

HOPE, FUTURE-MINDEDNESS, AND REALISTIC OPTIMISM

Featured Resource: How Hope Helps Us Build a Meaningful Life

Hope can help us imagine meaningful possibilities and identify pathways toward them. This resource looks at how hope supports purpose, resilience, and forward movement—even when the future is uncertain.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

GRATITUDE FOR GROWTH

Featured Resource: How Gratitude Can Help You Through Hard Times

Gratitude does not require us to label a painful experience as good. Practiced thoughtfully, it can help us notice support, learning, and moments of meaning while still honoring what is difficult.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

TRUSTED ORGANIZATIONS AND RESOURCES

CLOSING REFLECTION

Hope does not ask us to deny what is hard. It helps us stay connected to what matters, recognize where we still have choices, and take one realistic step at a time. This month, consider what helps hope feel credible for you—and what small action could help you move toward the future you want to build.

Need support? Visit eap.wa.gov for confidential counseling, webinars, tools, resources, and more.