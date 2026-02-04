EAP Newsletter: April 2026

|EAP WASHINGTON STATE
Hello everyone – April invites us to pause, look up, and reconnect with a sense of awe and wonder in our everyday lives. In a fast-paced world, it can be easy to move through our days on autopilot, focusing on what’s next rather than what’s right in front of us. However, research shows that moments of awe, whether in nature, through curiosity, or in simple daily experiences, can reduce stress, improve mood, and expand our perspective.
This month, the Washington State Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is highlighting Cultivating Awe & Wonder through a new Wellness Wednesday series and curated resources. Rather than adding more to your to-do list, April’s theme encourages small shifts in awareness, helping you reconnect with curiosity, notice meaningful moments, and find renewed energy in the ordinary.
Events and Webinars: This month, our Wellness Wednesday sessions will be available on demand through our Webinars page to better support busy schedules. You can access each session at a time that works best for you.
April 2026 Wellness Wednesday Series: Cultivating Awe & Wonder
Awe reduces stress and widens perspective. This four-part series explores simple, practical ways to build curiosity, connect with nature, and rediscover meaning in everyday moments.
Awe Walks: Expanding Perspective in Daily Life
Use intentional walks to spark awe, shift perspective, and improve mood.
Curiosity as a Stress Reset
Learn how curiosity can transform stress into learning and possibility.
Nature Connection for Well-Being
Explore accessible ways to experience nature’s calming and restorative effects.
Reframing the Ordinary into the Extraordinary
Practice noticing meaning, gratitude, and wonder in everyday life. Visit eap.wa.gov to access on-demand sessions and explore additional resources.
Want to know when new Wellness Wednesday, live EAP workshops, or on-demand webinars are available? You can now subscribe to our Webinars Bulletin! It’s the easiest way to stay up to date with upcoming topics, session launches, and fresh tools to support your well-being, all delivered straight to your inbox! Click HERE to subscribe.
EAP’s Resource Library offers a variety of on-demand webinars you can access anytime. These sessions cover topics like stress management, resilience, and mindful living; providing practical tools to help you pause, reset, and reconnect with what supports your well-being, even during busy seasons.
Work/Life In April, the EAP Work/Life site is offering tools and resources to support you with managing all of life’s roles: balancing work, family, and personal time can feel overwhelming, and you can learn proven strategies and techniques to manage competing demands, prioritize tasks, set boundaries, and keep your energy for what matters most. Learn more by viewing this month’s on-demand seminar, “Managing the Juggle: Practical Tips for Multi-Role Success” – it’s available beginning Tuesday, April 21, through our Work/Life portal: just login with your Work/Life Access Code, EWU.
Monthly Resources for April 2026: Cultivating Awe and Wonder: April is a great time to reconnect with curiosity, creativity, and a sense of meaning in our everyday lives. When we’re moving quickly or managing competing demands, it’s easy to fall into routine without noticing what brings us energy or perspective. Intentionally making space for curiosity, even in small ways, can help reduce stress, improve focus, and support a greater sense of balance.
Curiosity doesn’t have to be complex or time-consuming. It can look like asking a new question, trying a different approach to a familiar task, or simply pausing to notice something you might usually overlook. Engaging with hobbies, spending time in nature, or exploring new ideas can help shift our mindset from pressure to possibility, creating space for creativity and renewed motivation. Building these moments into your day can support both personal well-being and professional resilience. Whether it’s stepping outside for a few minutes, learning something new, or approaching a conversation with openness, small acts of curiosity can create meaningful shifts over time. By slowing down and noticing more, we can reconnect with what feels engaging, supportive, and sustainable.
Explore More: At Work: Curiosity, Connection, and Perspective Featured Pick:
The Power of Curiosity in the Workplace
We chose this resource because it highlights how curiosity can strengthen problem-solving, communication, and engagement. Approaching work with curiosity—rather than certainty—can open new possibilities and reduce stress in challenging situations.
Additional Resources:
• The Art of Asking Questions • Ditch the Elevator Pitch: Create Openings for Curiosity and Engagement • A Sense of Wonder: The New Workplace Superpower • Listening to Understand For Leaders • Building Trust for Leaders
Everyday Awe, Nature, and Well-Being Featured Pick:
Six Ways to Incorporate Awe Into Your Daily Life
This resource offers simple, accessible practices for noticing awe in everyday moments—from nature to music to meaningful interactions. It aligns closely with this month’s focus on small, intentional shifts.
Additional Resources:
• The Science of Awe • Practice: How to Do an Awe Walk • Finding Awe in the Ordinary • How Awe Can Help Us Through Tough Times • How Nature Can Restore Well-Being
Curiosity, Growth, and Perspective Shifts Featured Pick:
The Quiet Power of Awe: Why Curiosity Matters More than Certainty
We selected this article because it emphasizes how curiosity can help us stay open, reduce reactivity, and navigate uncertainty with greater flexibility.
Additional Resources:
• The Three Styles of Curiosity • Yes, You Can Increase Your Curiosity—Here’s How • Using a Beginner’s Mind • Practicing Radical Curiosity • How to Stay Open and Curious in Hard Conversations
Optional Resources for Reflection and Presence:
• Compassionate Body Scan Meditation • Box Breathing Meditation • Guided Meditations for Tough Times
Trusted Organizations and Resources:
Explore more trusted resources for mental health, self-care, and community building: NAMI Mental Health AmericaChild Mind InstituteJED FoundationThe Trevor ProjectLGBT National Help CenterHuman Rights Campaign/HRCPFLAGIt Gets BetterWorkplace Strategies for Mental Health
April invites us to look at our lives with fresh eyes, finding meaning, curiosity, and moments of wonder along the way. Whether you explore an on-demand session, step outside for a few minutes, or simply pause to notice something new, small moments of awe can create a meaningful shift in how we experience our day.
Need support? The Washington State EAP is here for you. Visit eap.wa.gov for confidential counseling, webinars, and tools to help you build confidence, set healthy boundaries, and navigate life with greater self-assurance.