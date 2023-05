An Eagles Serving Eagles Inservice Day will be held from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, in Hargreaves Hall 201. All EWU staff are encouraged to attend and lunch will be provided.

Led by facilitator Tiffany Wentz, this inservice day is a great opportunity for staff to network and discuss items such as collaboration, communication strategies and common challenges. Further details, including RSVP information, will be available as the date gets closer.