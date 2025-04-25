Eagle Store Yard Sale: May 7

The Eagle Store is kicking off the season of yard sales with an outdoor retail fest of its own. The store will hold its biggest sale of the year on the skirt outside of the PUB from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 7.



Among the sensational seasonal deals, Eagles will find that EVERYTHING is half-priced. For $1, $3 and $5, customers can purchase boxes packed with different merchandise. There will be exclusive products that aren’t available inside the store offered outside the store for this one-day-only yard sale.



In addition, the fun-filled sale includes games, free popcorn and other surprises. Stop by for a chance to update your wardrobe or snag some new gear!