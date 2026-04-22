Eagle Store Yard Sale: May 6-7

Eagle Store Yard Sale

The Eagle Store’s annual Yard Sale is back by popular demand–and this time the Eagle Store team has doubled the fun!

Visit the Eagle Store’s sale, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday, May 6 and Tuesday, May 7, right outside the PUB, to score incredible savings on select merchandise for this two-day shopping event.

Get up to 50% off all kinds of Eagle swag to update your wardrobe, round out a collection or simply acquire something fun for yourself or to give as a gift. Shoppers can purchase mystery bags worth at least twice the amount you will pay. There will be a host of other exclusive items available, as well.

Double the days means double the savings, so make sure you come and see the Eagle Store team!

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