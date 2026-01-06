‘Eagle Excellence’ to Recognize Faculty/Staff Accomplishments

In coordination with the President’s office, Inside EWU is introducing a new way to recognize the many accomplishments of Eastern’s faculty and staff.

Eagle Excellence will be published as a monthly feature on InsideEWU, recognizing the amazing work of our campus community throughout the academic year. The column – which will be shared out in the campus e-newsletters – will celebrate our collective wins.

Here are some of the accomplishments that Eagle Excellence will celebrate:

  • Innovative work that supports students: Perhaps your team has created or streamlined a process for making applied learning opportunities, scholarships, counseling, and other resources more accessible for students.
  • Major departmental accomplishments: You might want to share some exciting results, such as how many students were helped by a workshop or recreational event your team presented, increases in benchmarks of success, and even new efficiencies.
  • Awards (including those given within the colleges).
  • Conference presentations.
  • Published papers.
  • Authored books.
  • Collaborative projects.
  • Grants received.
  • And more…

You can submit information on your own behalf—or highlight some of the accomplishments of your team members—by visiting the link on the InsideEWU request webpage.

Join us in celebrating the wins!

