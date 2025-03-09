Dr. Amanda Reedy Announced as Interim Dean of College of Professional Programs

Message to the campus community from Dr. Lorenzo M. Smith, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs.

I’m writing to share an update regarding the leadership of the College of Professional Programs (CPP). As you know, Dean Osman Özturgut will be returning to a faculty position on September 16. We are grateful for his leadership and look forward to collaborating with him in his new role. I have asked Dr. Amanda Reedy, the current Associate Dean for CPP, to serve as Interim Dean from September 16, 2025, through June 30, 2027, and she has graciously accepted. I am thankful for her willingness to continue to serve the college and our university.

I appreciate your understanding and support throughout this period of transition. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me by email or by phone, 509-224-4995 (cell).

Sincerely,

Lorenzo M. Smith

Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs

Eastern Washington University