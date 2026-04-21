Digital Accessibility Compliance Deadline Extended

Attention Faculty and Staff:

The Department of Justice has extended the compliance deadlines for digital accessibility of web-based information and services for federal, state, and local government agencies. The original compliance date of April 26, 2026, has been revised. Public entities serving populations of 50,000 or more must now comply by April 26, 2027. Additional details are available in the Federal Register.

Please continue collaborating with Instructional Technology & Web Services (ITWS), the Faculty Commons, and the WordPress Digital Team to ensure that all websites, course materials, videos, and social media platforms meet accessibility requirements by the updated deadline.

Ensuring a digitally accessible environment at EWU is a collective responsibility. By adhering to these standards, we uphold the EWU Strategic Plan pillars of fostering a sense of belonging and investing in our people and places.

For more information regarding this requirement, visit the EWU accessibility webpage.

To learn more about the Department of Justice ruling to extend this deadline, go online.

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