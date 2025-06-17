CSTEM Dean David Bowman Announces Move to Portland State

David Bowman, PhD, dean of the College of Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (CSTEM), will be leaving Eastern Washington University later this summer to become Dean of the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences at Portland State University.

Since joining EWU in 2016, Bowman has led the College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics through a period of significant transformation and growth.

Bowman strengthened community and industry partnerships, expanded philanthropic engagement, and enhanced EWU’s regional STEM ecosystem through collaborations with Spokane STEM, Mobius Spokane, and Washington MESA.

Under his leadership, the college advanced research activity, fostered interdisciplinary collaboration, and remained a strong advocate for student opportunity and success in STEM fields. Bowman has also provided thoughtful, strategic leadership to college operations, aligning academic priorities while promoting fiscal sustainability.

Please congratulate Bowman on this next chapter and thank him for many contributions to EWU over the past eight years.