Creative Writing MFA to Host a Night of Readings and Fun: April 30

Eastern Washington University’s MFA in creative writing program has long been the hub for literary arts in the Inland Northwest.

The program is hosting an evening to celebrate new and forthcoming book publications by EWU’s writer faculty and local alumni from 3:30-6:30 p.m., Thursday, April 30, in the Showalter Hall Auditorium.

Join creative writing students, faculty and alumni for an evening complete with drinks, snacks and readings from Leyna Krow, Jonathan Johnson, Sam Ligon and many more of the program’s esteemed faculty writers.

“About this time every year, as our MFA students prepare final drafts of their theses and get ready to graduate, I always remind them that the most important takeaway from their two years of work here should be how necessary it is to keep in touch with one another and to stay in the conversation,” says Greg Spatz, director of EWU’s creative writing master’s program. While the conversation begins here, in other words, the community continues long after leaving the classroom.

“Back in the ‘real’ world, Spatz continues, “there is, in fact, no more valuable part of the writing life than staying in that conversation.” The new and forthcoming book celebration is an open invite for the EWU community to fully embrace that conversation by sampling of some of its latest fruits. Snacks and drinks are also included!