CPP Dean Osman Özturgut Announces Move to Faculty Role

Dr. Osman Özturgut has elected to step down as Dean of the College of Professional Programs

It is with mixed feelings to report to you that Dr. Osman Özturgut has elected to step down as Dean of the College of Professional Programs (CPP). He will be joining the faculty, effective September 16, 2025.

For selfish reasons, I wish Dr. Özturgut would remain as Dean of CPP. Yet, I know that EWU is much bigger than any single person. I also know that this change will afford Dr. Özturgut opportunities to contribute powerfully to EWU’s mission in many new ways. For these reasons, I am happy for him and for EWU.

Throughout his tenure as Dean, Dr. Osman Özturgut remained focused on student success and retention by fostering a culture of collaboration and support. He worked closely with faculty and chairs to advance innovative teaching, program development, and student-centered practices that ensured students had access to high-quality, career-relevant education.

A central focus of his leadership was workforce development, which he advanced by cultivating strong partnerships with industry leaders, nonprofit organizations, and community stakeholders. These collaborations focused on aligning curricula with regional workforce needs, expanding opportunities for applied learning and internships, and strengthening academic programs.

Dr. Özturgut also led efforts to establish and support multiple industry advisory boards, creating a structure for sustained external engagement that benefits both students and faculty. His leadership contributed to a more connected, responsive, and engaged college – both within the university and across the broader community.

I thank Dr. Özturgut for all he has done for EWU as a dean. He flourished as a dean, and he will flourish as part of the faculty at EWU.

Lorenzo

Lorenzo M. Smith

Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs

EWU

