Christian K. Hansen Receives Engineer of the Year Award

Home » Christian K. Hansen Receives Engineer of the Year Award

EWU’s Christian K. Hansen recently received the 2022 Engineer of the Year Award from the IEEE Reliability Society, a technical group within IEEE, a prominent international association of engineers and technology professionals. Hansen received the award at the society’s meeting on Jan. 21 in Orlando, Florida.

Hansen, a professor of statistics and chair of the department of mathematics at EWU, was nominated by Jason Rupe, a principal architect at the Louisville, Colorado-based CableLabs. 

Rupe’s nomination letter credited Hansen for his longtime leadership within the Reliability Society and for his many professional accomplishments. He noted specifically Hansen’s work on mathematical models for repairable systems reliability, including prognostics and health management models for electrical power grids and forecasting using big data. 

Christian K. Hansen, PhD, received the award at a recent IEEE Reliability Society meeting in Florida.

Hansen has served as keynote speaker at six international conferences and has contributed to and authored books, Rupe said, adding that Google Scholar credits Hansen’s technical works as having received 279 scholarly citations.

Hansen, who has been active in the statistics and reliability engineering profession for more than 30 years, has also published broadly on a variety of applications involving data derived from engineering systems, according to the nomination letter. 

During his three decades at EWU, Hansen has served in numerous research, teaching and administrative roles, among them associate dean of CSTEM and director of the former School of Computing and Engineering Sciences.

