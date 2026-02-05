Charles Peyton Hired as AVP for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer

Message from Max Baca, EWU vice president for the Division of Business & Strategy.

Fellow Eags, 

I am excited to announce that Charles Peyton will be joining Eastern Washington University as our new Associate Vice President for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer (AVP/CIO)! Charles will officially start on April 16, and we look forward to welcoming him to campus. In the meantime, Colin Turnbull will continue providing outstanding leadership as Interim AVP for Information Technology.

Photo of Charles Peyton.

Charles (pictured to the left) brings more than 20 years of outstanding leadership in higher education information technology, most recently serving as Chief Information Officer at the Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism at the University of Southern California. Charles is known for driving technical innovation, strategic IT planning, and organizational transformation, and for inspiring teams to achieve academic and operational excellence.

At USC Annenberg, Charles strengthened technology teams, improved cybersecurity, and modernized infrastructure. He led digital transformation, developed advanced data platforms, and helped create secure, innovative technology environments. Charles is known for his effective leadership, ability to build strong teams, and collaborative work with faculty, staff, and university leaders. His expertise in IT strategy, project management, and data-driven decision-making will help EWU advance technology to support student success, innovative teaching, and campus resilience. Charles holds a Master of Science in Information Technology from the University of Redlands and a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from USC. Outside of work, he is dedicated to community service and enjoys hiking and fly fishing.

I would also like to thank Colin for serving as Interim AVP for Information Technology during this transition. His leadership has ensured that our campus community continues to receive excellent support. I also thank the search committee for their dedication to identifying strong candidates for this important role:

·         Nick Brown, IT Business Analyst and Project Supervisor, Information Technology

·         Crista Calderon, IT Business Analyst Supervisor, Information Technology

·         Admir Djulovic, Director, Institutional Research

·         Tony Espinoza, Assistant Professor, Computer Science and Electrical Engineering

·         Toni Habegger, CFO and AVP for Business and Strategy (Search Committee Chair)

·         Ryan Jones, Associate Controller, Financial Services

·         Kandi Teeters, Director, Financial Aid and Scholarships

·         Colin Turnbull, Director, Information Security and CISO

·         Ryan Weldon, Assistant Director, Career Development

Please join me in welcoming Charles Peyton to Eastern Washington University. We are excited to have him lead our efforts to build an innovative, secure, and future-ready campus technology environment and to drive innovation.

Max Baca
Vice President for Business and Strategy
Eastern Washington University

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2026 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University