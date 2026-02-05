Charles Peyton Hired as AVP for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer

Message from Max Baca, EWU vice president for the Division of Business & Strategy.

Fellow Eags,

I am excited to announce that Charles Peyton will be joining Eastern Washington University as our new Associate Vice President for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer (AVP/CIO)! Charles will officially start on April 16, and we look forward to welcoming him to campus. In the meantime, Colin Turnbull will continue providing outstanding leadership as Interim AVP for Information Technology.

Charles (pictured to the left) brings more than 20 years of outstanding leadership in higher education information technology, most recently serving as Chief Information Officer at the Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism at the University of Southern California. Charles is known for driving technical innovation, strategic IT planning, and organizational transformation, and for inspiring teams to achieve academic and operational excellence.

At USC Annenberg, Charles strengthened technology teams, improved cybersecurity, and modernized infrastructure. He led digital transformation, developed advanced data platforms, and helped create secure, innovative technology environments. Charles is known for his effective leadership, ability to build strong teams, and collaborative work with faculty, staff, and university leaders. His expertise in IT strategy, project management, and data-driven decision-making will help EWU advance technology to support student success, innovative teaching, and campus resilience. Charles holds a Master of Science in Information Technology from the University of Redlands and a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from USC. Outside of work, he is dedicated to community service and enjoys hiking and fly fishing.

I would also like to thank Colin for serving as Interim AVP for Information Technology during this transition. His leadership has ensured that our campus community continues to receive excellent support. I also thank the search committee for their dedication to identifying strong candidates for this important role:

· Nick Brown, IT Business Analyst and Project Supervisor, Information Technology

· Crista Calderon, IT Business Analyst Supervisor, Information Technology

· Admir Djulovic, Director, Institutional Research

· Tony Espinoza, Assistant Professor, Computer Science and Electrical Engineering

· Toni Habegger, CFO and AVP for Business and Strategy (Search Committee Chair)

· Ryan Jones, Associate Controller, Financial Services

· Kandi Teeters, Director, Financial Aid and Scholarships

· Colin Turnbull, Director, Information Security and CISO

· Ryan Weldon, Assistant Director, Career Development

Please join me in welcoming Charles Peyton to Eastern Washington University. We are excited to have him lead our efforts to build an innovative, secure, and future-ready campus technology environment and to drive innovation.

Max Baca

Vice President for Business and Strategy

Eastern Washington University