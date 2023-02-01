Changes to EWU Covid Vaccine Requirements

EWU President Shari McMahan shared the following update with EWU students, faculty and staff regarding changes effective as of June 1, 2023:

EWU Campus Community,

Since the Governor’s lifting of the Covid emergency orders in November, we have been examining EWU’s Covid vaccination requirements for students and employees.

After consultation with campus leaders, a faculty focus group, the university’s Covid Response Team and peer institutions, we have determined that EWU will not require proof of Covid vaccination for students or employees effective June 1, 2023. All students (including new students entering EWU), faculty and staff will not be required to show proof of vaccination. All Covid vaccination requirements will remain until that date. Some academic programs in the health sciences may continue to require vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine. If you are a student in a health science program, you should check with your department about vaccination requirements.

EWU will continue to monitor the health environment and should there be a rise in Covid cases, we will consult with local and state experts as well as campus health leadership to determine if any public health protocols should be implemented.

As a reminder, EWU continues to require MMR vaccinations for all students and employees.

Thank you,

Shari

Dr. Shari McMahan

President