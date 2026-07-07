Change to Timesheet Submission Deadline

Semi-monthly timesheet web submission deadline is moving from 3 p.m. to 11 a.m.

The Payroll Department is implementing an updated deadline for employee timesheet submission.

To ensure supervisors have sufficient time to review, approve, or return timesheets for correction, the semi-monthly web timesheet submission cutoff is moving from 3 p.m. to 11 a.m.

This change supports timely payroll processing and reduces the number of timesheets requiring last-minute supervisor approval. Employees should plan to submit their timesheets on the last day of each pay period but no later than 11 a.m. on timesheet cutoff day for each pay period.

Supervisors will continue to review submissions promptly and communicate any needed corrections.

Thank you for your cooperation in maintaining accurate and timely payroll operations. To view the pay schedule through the end of 2026, click on this link.



