Catalyst Entry to Require EagleCard

As part of a continual process to enhance safety and security for the Eastern Washington University community, the doors of the Catalyst Building will be locked to outsiders and accessible only via EagleCard, beginning Wednesday, Oct. 15.

As a result, EWU students, faculty and staff will need to use their EagleCards to access the Catalyst building, so please make sure you bring your card with you when attending classes, events, or meetings in the building.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact William Barton at wbarton@ewu.edu or 509.828.1228.