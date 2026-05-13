Canvas eBooks Flat Fee Zoom Sessions: May 27-28

Students and faculty and staff wanting to learn more about the Canvas eBooks Pay One Price flat fee program are invited to attend upcoming Zoom sessions.

The webinars will provide an informational overview of Canvas eBooks and the PAY ONE PRICE flat fee program, which was launched as a way to help students save money when purchasing books for multiple courses.

Here is the webinar schedule:

Wednesday, May 27 | Noon | Faculty Webinar | Zoom Link

Thursday, May 28 | Noon | Student Webinar | Zoom Link 

For additional information, please visit the Eagle Store’s Textbook Resource Center webpage, which highlights the Canvas eBooks Pay One Price flat fee program.

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