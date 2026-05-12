Campus Open Forum on Security Cameras: May 27

Open forum, to be held on May 27, will provide the campus community with an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback about security cameras on campus.

EWU is in the process of developing a policy regarding the use of security and parking cameras on campus.

The proposed policy is available on the policy website. During this open forum, panelists will answer questions about security cameras on campus and attendees will be able to ask questions and provide feedback about the new proposed policy.

Panelists will include the Chief of Police, Chief Information Officer, Associate Professor Stu Steiner, and Assistant Professor Antonio Espinoza.

Questions for the panelists should be submitted in advance to Annika Scharosch, chief of staff, at ascharosch@ewu.edu. Virtual participants will not be able to ask questions unless they are submitted in advance.

Here are the forum details:

Date | Wednesday, May 27

Time | 3:40-4:40 p.m.

Location | Tawanka 215 and via Zoom