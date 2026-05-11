Business & Strategy Open Forum: May 28

Mark your calendars! We’re happy to announce Business and Strategy’s first quarterly open forum with Vice President Baca.

Faculty and staff are invited to join Vice President Max Baca for our first quarterly open forum from 2-3 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, in PUB 317/319 and via Zoom.

This will be an informal, Q & A-style conversation focused on sharing updates, answering questions and staying connected as a campus community. The event will be held in person, with a live-stream option available for those unable to attend on campus. Participants are also encouraged to submit questions ahead of time.

Additional details and the question submission form can be found on the Business and Strategy webpage.