Business & Strategy Open Forum: Aug. 18

Join us for the Business & Strategy open forum on August 18th!

Faculty and staff are invited to join Vice President Max Baca for Business & Strategy’s next open forum, from 2-3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, in PUB 317/319.

This will be an informal, Q&A-style conversation focused on sharing updates, answering questions and staying connected as a campus community. The event will be held in person, with a live-stream option, accessible via this Zoom link, for those unable to attend on campus. Participants are also encouraged to submit questions ahead of time.

Additional details and the question submission form can be found on the Business & Strategy webpage.