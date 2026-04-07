Business Leadership Speaker Series: April 14



The School of Business and the Institute for Public Policy and Economic Analysis are hosting their last Business Leadership Series event of the academic year on Tuesday, April 14, at the Catalyst lobby.

The guest speaker is Irv Zakheim, founder and chairman of the board at Zak! Designs, Inc.

Doors open 4:30 p.m., with the event running 5-7 p.m. The Catalyst is located at 601 E. Riverside Ave. in Spokane. Parking is free. The event will also be live-streamed on the School of Business YouTube channel here.



