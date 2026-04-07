Business Leadership Speaker Series: April 14


The School of Business and the Institute for Public Policy and Economic Analysis are hosting their last Business Leadership Series event of the academic year on Tuesday, April 14, at the Catalyst lobby.

The guest speaker is Irv Zakheim, founder and chairman of the board at Zak! Designs, Inc.

Doors open 4:30 p.m., with the event running 5-7 p.m. The Catalyst is located at 601 E. Riverside Ave. in Spokane. Parking is free. The event will also be live-streamed on the School of Business YouTube channel here.   

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

855.936.2450 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2026 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University