Brief Power Outages Planned: June 30-July 1

EWU Facilities Maintenance wants to notify the campus community of planned power outages that will happen briefly early morning on June 31 and July 1 as part of Eastern’s Sub-Station Upgrade Project.

Date: Tuesday, June 30

Time: Between 6 – 7 a.m.

Duration: Approximately 30 seconds-1min

The following EWU campus buildings and facilities will be affected:

Isle Hall

Patterson Hall

LSF

PEC

PEA

PLYF

PAV

Aquatics Center

JTF

Science Building (SCI)

Cheney Hall

Roos Field Upper

Roos Field Lower Concessions

Pearce Hall

Dressler Hall

URC

Dryden Hall

Morrison Hall

Streeter Hall

PUB

ISC

LAH

SNY

Date: Wednesday, July 1

Time: Between 6 – 7 a.m.

Duration: Approximately 30 seconds-1min

The following EWU campus buildings and facilities will be affected:

Cadet Hall

CEB

Music

ECC

Theatre

ART

Tunnel

RTV/CMC

JFK

Martin

Williamson

TAW

Huston

SUT

Showalter

HAR

MON

PLU

SNR

Kingston

SCI

Cheney hall

WSP

Archives

If you have questions or concerns, please contact 509.359.2245.