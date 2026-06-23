Brief Power Outages Planned: June 30-July 1

EWU Facilities Maintenance wants to notify the campus community of planned power outages that will happen briefly early morning on June 31 and July 1 as part of Eastern’s Sub-Station Upgrade Project.

Date: Tuesday,  June 30
Time: Between 6 – 7 a.m.
Duration: Approximately 30 seconds-1min 

The following EWU campus buildings and facilities will be affected:

  • Isle Hall
  • Patterson Hall
  • LSF
  • PEC
  • PEA
  • PLYF
  • PAV
  • Aquatics Center
  • JTF
  • Science Building (SCI)
  • Cheney Hall
  • Roos Field Upper
  • Roos Field Lower Concessions
  • Pearce Hall
  • Dressler Hall
  • URC
  • Dryden Hall
  • Morrison Hall
  • Streeter Hall
  • PUB
  • ISC
  • LAH
  • SNY

Date: Wednesday, July 1
Time: Between 6 – 7 a.m.
Duration: Approximately 30 seconds-1min 

The following EWU campus buildings and facilities will be affected:

  • Cadet Hall
  • CEB
  • Music
  • ECC
  • Theatre 
  • ART
  • Tunnel
  • RTV/CMC
  • JFK
  • Martin 
  • Williamson  
  • TAW
  • Huston 
  • SUT
  • Showalter 
  • HAR
  • MON
  • PLU
  • SNR
  • Kingston
  • SCI
  • Cheney hall
  • WSP
  • Archives

If you have questions or concerns, please contact 509.359.2245.

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