Brief Power Outages Planned: June 30-July 1

EWU Facilities Maintenance wants to notify the campus community of planned power outages that will happen briefly early morning on June 31 and July 1 as part of Eastern’s Sub-Station Upgrade Project.
Date: Tuesday, June 30
Time: Between 6 – 7 a.m.
Duration: Approximately 30 seconds-1min
The following EWU campus buildings and facilities will be affected:
- Isle Hall
- Patterson Hall
- LSF
- PEC
- PEA
- PLYF
- PAV
- Aquatics Center
- JTF
- Science Building (SCI)
- Cheney Hall
- Roos Field Upper
- Roos Field Lower Concessions
- Pearce Hall
- Dressler Hall
- URC
- Dryden Hall
- Morrison Hall
- Streeter Hall
- PUB
- ISC
- LAH
- SNY
Date: Wednesday, July 1
Time: Between 6 – 7 a.m.
Duration: Approximately 30 seconds-1min
The following EWU campus buildings and facilities will be affected:
- Cadet Hall
- CEB
- Music
- ECC
- Theatre
- ART
- Tunnel
- RTV/CMC
- JFK
- Martin
- Williamson
- TAW
- Huston
- SUT
- Showalter
- HAR
- MON
- PLU
- SNR
- Kingston
- SCI
- Cheney hall
- WSP
- Archives
If you have questions or concerns, please contact 509.359.2245.