Benefit Concert to Help EWU Music Student’s Family: June 27

Spokane’s music community is coming together to host a concert to raise funds for a well-known musical family in Spokane who lost everything in the recent Upriver Fire.

The family of Conlin Moyer, a music student at Eastern, are professional musicians who lost a piano, guitars and other instruments as well as their entire recording studio. Conlin’s father, Chris, is music teacher and his mother, Andren, has been a 30-year member of Sweet Adelines International. Their three sons are also musicians.

The concert is being organized by Rachel Bade-McMurphy, an alumna of EWU’s Graduate Music program.

The event includes live music featuring ensembles that include MasterClass Big Band, Imagine Jazz Collective, The Dues Big Band, Members of the Hot Club of Spokane, Standard Deviation, and special guests who united to support a well-loved musical family.

Here are the details for the Moyer Family Relief Concert:

Saturday, June 27 | 6 p.m. | Hamilton Studio, 1427 W. Dean Ave., Spokane

Suggested donation is $20 and 100% of the proceeds benefit the Moyer family.

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