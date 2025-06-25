Barb Richey, Who Led Key Fundraising Initiatives, to Leave Eastern

This message was sent via email to EWU faculty and staff on June 24, 2025 from President Shari McMahan.

Dear colleagues,

After six years of dedicated service and transformational leadership, Vice President for University Advancement Barb Richey has made the decision to conclude her service to Eastern Washington University at the end of her current contract, effective June 30. Barb’s leadership has made a lasting impact on EWU, and we will all miss her Eagle spirit around campus. 

Barb’s work has been instrumental in building momentum for and launching the public phase of the university’s first-ever comprehensive campaign, Build Our Future, now at an impressive $76 million. Under her guidance, the EWU Foundation’s endowment has more than doubled, from $19 million to $40 million, and she has been a passionate advocate for our brand vision as the Region’s Polytechnic.

Moving forward, I have full confidence in the strength and dedication of our Advancement services team and their dedicated work to champion Eastern in the community and on campus. We have standout programs in alumni relations and university relations and leaders who will continue advancing Eastern’s mission with the same fervor as always! 

Please join me in thanking Barb for her deep commitment to her alma mater and for all she has contributed to Eastern. We wish her the very best and know she will always be an Eagle for life.

Sincerely,

Shari

Dr. Shari McMahan

President

