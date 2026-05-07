AVP for Facilities Candidate Forums: May 12-29

Upcoming Forums Will Provide Opportunities to Meet the Candidates

Vice President Max Baca and his Business & Strategy team are hosting upcoming forums that will provide opportunities for the campus community to meet the four finalists for the position of Associate Vice President for Facilities. 

Each candidate has vast experience and offers a wealth of knowledge about managing facilities. You can find the candidates’ resumes and an online form for providing candidate feedback on the search webpage.

Here is the schedule for the upcoming forums:

  • Tuesday, May 12  |11 a.m.– Noon | JFK Auditorium | Ulgen Alp  
  • Thursday, May 14|11 a.m. – Noon | JFK Auditorium | Kris Jeske 
  • Friday, May 22|11 a.m. – Noon| JFK Auditorium | Scott Buck 
  • Friday, May 29| 11 a.m. – Noon | JFK Auditorium | Raquel Martin 

If you would like to attend these forums, please work with your supervisor. Your participation and feedback will be very helpful in making the final selection decision.

Thank you to the following committee members for assisting in the search: 

  • Reid Hermann | Maintenance Mechanic 4 | Fabrication Shop
  • Robert Heston | Maintenance Mechanic 4 | Plumbing Shop
  • Jodi Kittel | Project Manager | Construction & Planning
  • Michelle Mowery | Director | Student Engagement & PUB
  • Alexandra Rosebrook | Controller
  • Chris Ward | Director of Campus Support Services | Information Technology
  • Annika Scharosch (Chair) | Chief of Staff & Compliance

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