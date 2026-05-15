ASEWU Spring Spirit Week: May 26-29

Join us for ASEWU’s Spring Spirit Week, leading up to Party on the Lawn!

Students, faculty, and staff are invited to dress up, show their school spirit, and help celebrate the end of another great year.

Stop by the ASEWU office, between 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at PUB 207, to enter our daily giveaway. There will be up to three entries per day! Two winners will be announced during the Party on the Lawn, at 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, on the PUB skirt. Winners must be present to claim prizes!

Spring Spirit Week Schedule:

  • May 26, Tuesday | Twin Day Tuesday
  • May 27, Wednesday | Wear Pink Wednesday
  • May 28, Thursday | Tie Dye Thursday
  • May 29, Friday | Eagle Pride Friday* (Eagle Pride Friday is not eligible for giveaways, but everyone is still encouraged to participate and show their Eagle spirit!)

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