ASEWU Spring Spirit Week: May 26-29

Join us for ASEWU’s Spring Spirit Week, leading up to Party on the Lawn!

Students, faculty, and staff are invited to dress up, show their school spirit, and help celebrate the end of another great year.

Stop by the ASEWU office, between 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at PUB 207, to enter our daily giveaway. There will be up to three entries per day! Two winners will be announced during the Party on the Lawn, at 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, on the PUB skirt. Winners must be present to claim prizes!

Spring Spirit Week Schedule: