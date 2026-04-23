April is Alcohol Awareness Month: Learn About Eagles for Recovery

Close to 30 million Americans, or about one in ten U.S. adults, face challenges with substance use or misuse, according to the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (NCADD). Millions more, including many college students, engage in risky patterns of use that set the stage for potential substance-related problems later in life.

April’s Alcohol Awareness Month provides a perfect moment to explore the free resources provided by Eagles for Recovery: EWU’s own counseling and wellness support community for students struggling with substance abuse and addiction.

Contrary to common misconceptions, alcohol misuse isn’t solely determined by the type or duration of use. Instead, says the NCADD, substance abuse and misuse are characterized by “an uncontrollable craving that transcends willpower.” For those struggling with such cravings, denial is common, yet dangerous.

“There is a lot of stigma around recovery and substance use,” says Samantha Auble, prevention and recovery center coordinator. Auble, who serves as a health and wellness counselor at EWU, says the Eagles for Recovery lounge in Showalter 118 is a great place for students in all stages of recovery to find helpful resources and a supportive community.

Auble adds that, while many students may feel intimidated by the idea of openly discussing their substance use, either for fear of judgement or negative repercussions from family and friends, not talking about it, she says, is a far worse alternative. “Our services are private,” Auble says, “students can come ask questions without fear of getting in trouble.”

“My goal is to help students be safe,” says Auble, “there is no other agenda.”

Auble is also available for recovery coaching, a service that allows students to meet with her one-on-one to discuss topics ranging from recovery to curiosity about safer substance use. It’s a judgement-free zone where even students who are sober—or “sober-curious” as Auble puts it—can get together for fun events and create a more understanding community.

This supportive community provides students with weekly, peer-led meetings, drop-in hours at the Recovery Lounge (which offers a regular calendars of game nights and other activities), and one-on-one recovery coaching.

Check out Eagles for Recovery’s full calendar of upcoming events here on EagleSync.