Approved Policy Changes & Policy Proposals Open for Comment

Message sent to Eastern employees on Dec. 31, 2025 from Annika Scharosch, chief of staff and compliance for the President’s Office.

Campus Community,

Approved Policy Changes

The Board of Trustees approved changes to the following policies on December 12, 2025:

Policy Proposals Open for Public Comment

The following policy proposals are open for public review and comment on the EWU policy website under “Review Policies in Process.” You may also click on the policy titles below for a direct link. These proposals will remain open for comment until January 31, 2026. You may submit your comments on the policy website or by attending a public hearing on January 27, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. in Showalter 201. If you need an accommodation to attend the hearing, please contact me at least three days prior to the hearing.

EWU Policy 201-05: Electronic Signatures Policy Proponent: Vice President for Business & Strategy Updates and simplifies the process for departments to implement the use of electronic signatures

EWU Policy 901-01: Ethical Standards Policy Proponent: President’s Office Consistent with recent changes in state law, increases the monetary limit on gifts an employee can receive from $50 per year to $100 per year from a single source Adds a definition for what constitutes a gift Clarifies additional restrictions on employees who are engaged in making purchases or selecting vendors

WAC 172-10-202, -030, -090: Public Records Updates contact information for the public records office Updates the list of methods for filing a public records request

WAC 172-141-050: Restrictions on Use of University Property Adds language allowing the university President or designee to terminate, cancel, relocate, or prohibit the use of facilities or campus property for First Amendment activities if reasonably necessary to prevent, stop, or otherwise mitigate the threat of substantial harm to people or property, or substantial disruption of university functions or operations.



Policies Under Initial Review

The following policies are currently under review and proposed changes may be presented to the Board of Trustees for first read in February. Once these proposed changes are presented to the Board of Trustees for initial review, they will be sent to all EWU employees and open to public comment before being submitted to the Board of Trustees for approval in May.

EWU Policy 104-02: EWU Commission on Gender Equity

EWU Policy 201-04: Enterprise Risk Management

EWU Policy 302-01: Tribal Consultation (new)

EWU Policy 401-02: Additional or Outside Employment

EWU Policy 401-03: Background Checks

EWU Policy 402-03: Accommodating Persons with Disabilities

EWU Policy 603-06: Golf Carts and Utility Vehicles

EWU Policy 801-01: Advisory Committee on Intercollegiate Athletics

WAC 172-06: Organization & Operation

WAC 172-125-010: Discrimination and Title IX Violations by Students

If you have any questions about the policy process or EWU policies, please feel free to contact me.

Sincerely,

Annika Scharosch, J.D.

Chief of Staff & Compliance, President's Office

