Approved Policy Changes & Policy Proposals Open for Comment

Message sent from Annika Scharosch, chief of staff & compliance to Eastern employees on Feb. 27, 2026.

Campus Community,

Approved Policy Changes

The Board of Trustees approved changes to the following policies on February 20, 2026:

Policy Proposals Open for Public Comment

The following policy proposals are open for public review and comment on the EWU policy website under “Review Policies in Process.” You may also click on the policy titles below for a direct link. These proposals will remain open for comment until April 14, 2026. You may submit your comments on the policy website or by attending a public hearing on April 14, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. in Showalter 201. If you need an accommodation to attend the hearing, please contact me at least three days prior to the hearing.

Policy Proponent: Vice President for Business and Strategy

Updates position titles, frequency of risk presentation to the Board of Trustees, and adds an academic programming compliance work group

Policy Proponent: Provost

Establishes policies for non-credit courses, programs, and certificates

Policy Proponent: President

Reinforces EWU’s commitment to recognizing tribal sovereignty and the government-to-government relationship between EWU and Tribes

Outlines the process for engaging in consultation with and obtaining consent from Tribes

EWU Policy 401-02: Additional or Outside Employment Policy Proponent: Vice President for People & Culture Clarifies student employees from exempt from the process for obtaining advanced approval for outside employment



Policy Proponent: Vice President for People & Culture

Clarifies EWU only requests credit background checks for positions when legally required or for those positions that involve major financial fiduciary responsibilities

EWU Policy 402-03: Accommodating Persons with Disabilities Policy Proponent: President Large reorganization of the policy structure to make it easier for the campus community to follow Adds additional information about the student accommodation process Identifies student responsibilities during the accommodation process Updates the grievance process for student accommodations



EWU Policy 603-06: Golf Carts and Utility Vehicles Policy Proponent: Vice President for Business & Strategy Updates process for obtaining permission to purchase or drive a university golf cart or utility vehicle



WAC 172-06: Organization & Operation Simplifies information about the structure of the university Clarifies the role of the rules coordinator and updates information about how to obtain rulemaking files and indexes of agency determinations in formal administrative hearings



WAC 172-125-010: Discrimination and Title IX Violations by Students Updates the definition of discrimination to emphasize that discriminatory treatment must be based on a type of adverse action taken against a person because of their protected status



Policies Under Initial review

The following policies are currently under review and proposed changes may be presented to the Board of Trustees for first read in May. Once these proposed changes are presented to the Board of Trustees for initial review, they will be sent to all EWU employees and open to public comment before being submitted to the Board of Trustees for approval in June.

EWU Policy 204-02: Postings & Flags

EWU Policy 403-04: Leave Without Pay

EWU Policy 602-03: Group Travel (new)

EWU Policy 603-04: Surveillance Devices (new)

If you have any questions about the policy process or EWU policies, please feel free to contact me.

Sincerely,

Annika Scharosch, J.D.

Chief of Staff & Compliance

President’s Office

Eastern Washington University