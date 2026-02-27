Approved Policy Changes & Policy Proposals Open for Comment

Message sent from Annika Scharosch, chief of staff & compliance to Eastern employees on Feb. 27, 2026.

Campus Community,

Approved Policy Changes

The Board of Trustees approved changes to the following policies on February 20, 2026:

Policy Proposals Open for Public Comment

The following policy proposals are open for public review and comment on the EWU policy website under “Review Policies in Process.” You may also click on the policy titles below for a direct link. These proposals will remain open for comment until April 14, 2026.  You may submit your comments on the policy website or by attending a public hearing on April 14, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. in Showalter 201. If you need an accommodation to attend the hearing, please contact me at least three days prior to the hearing. 

  • Policy Proponent: Vice President for Business and Strategy
  • Updates position titles, frequency of risk presentation to the Board of Trustees, and adds an academic programming compliance work group
  • Policy Proponent: Provost
  • Establishes policies for non-credit courses, programs, and certificates
  • Policy Proponent: President
  • Reinforces EWU’s commitment to recognizing tribal sovereignty and the government-to-government relationship between EWU and Tribes
  • Outlines the process for engaging in consultation with and obtaining consent from Tribes 
  • Policy Proponent: Vice President for People & Culture
  • Clarifies EWU only requests credit background checks for positions when legally required or for those positions that involve major financial fiduciary responsibilities
  • EWU Policy 402-03: Accommodating Persons with Disabilities
    • Policy Proponent: President
    • Large reorganization of the policy structure to make it easier for the campus community to follow
    • Adds additional information about the student accommodation process
    • Identifies student responsibilities during the accommodation process
    • Updates the grievance process for student accommodations
  • WAC 172-06: Organization & Operation
    • Simplifies information about the structure of the university
    • Clarifies the role of the rules coordinator and updates information about how to obtain rulemaking files and indexes of agency determinations in formal administrative hearings

Policies Under Initial review

The following policies are currently under review and proposed changes may be presented to the Board of Trustees for first read in May. Once these proposed changes are presented to the Board of Trustees for initial review, they will be sent to all EWU employees and open to public comment before being submitted to the Board of Trustees for approval in June.  

  • EWU Policy 204-02: Postings & Flags
  • EWU Policy 403-04: Leave Without Pay
  • EWU Policy 602-03: Group Travel (new)
  • EWU Policy 603-04: Surveillance Devices (new)

If you have any questions about the policy process or EWU policies, please feel free to contact me.

Sincerely,

Annika Scharosch, J.D.

Chief of Staff & Compliance

President’s Office

Eastern Washington University

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

855.936.2450 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2026 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University