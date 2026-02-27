Approved Policy Changes & Policy Proposals Open for Comment

Message sent from Annika Scharosch, chief of staff & compliance to Eastern employees on Feb. 27, 2026.
Campus Community,
Approved Policy Changes
The Board of Trustees approved changes to the following policies on February 20, 2026:
- EWU Policy 101-02: University Governance, Board of Trustees Bylaws
- EWU Policy 201-05: Electronic Signatures
- EWU Policy 901-01: Ethical Standards
- WAC 172-10-020, -030, -090: Public Records
- WAC 172-141-050: Restrictions on Use of University Property
Policy Proposals Open for Public Comment
The following policy proposals are open for public review and comment on the EWU policy website under “Review Policies in Process.” You may also click on the policy titles below for a direct link. These proposals will remain open for comment until April 14, 2026. You may submit your comments on the policy website or by attending a public hearing on April 14, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. in Showalter 201. If you need an accommodation to attend the hearing, please contact me at least three days prior to the hearing.
- Policy Proponent: Vice President for Business and Strategy
- Updates position titles, frequency of risk presentation to the Board of Trustees, and adds an academic programming compliance work group
- Policy Proponent: Provost
- Establishes policies for non-credit courses, programs, and certificates
- Policy Proponent: President
- Reinforces EWU’s commitment to recognizing tribal sovereignty and the government-to-government relationship between EWU and Tribes
- Outlines the process for engaging in consultation with and obtaining consent from Tribes
- EWU Policy 401-02: Additional or Outside Employment
- Policy Proponent: Vice President for People & Culture
- Clarifies student employees from exempt from the process for obtaining advanced approval for outside employment
- Policy Proponent: Vice President for People & Culture
- Clarifies EWU only requests credit background checks for positions when legally required or for those positions that involve major financial fiduciary responsibilities
- EWU Policy 402-03: Accommodating Persons with Disabilities
- Policy Proponent: President
- Large reorganization of the policy structure to make it easier for the campus community to follow
- Adds additional information about the student accommodation process
- Identifies student responsibilities during the accommodation process
- Updates the grievance process for student accommodations
- EWU Policy 603-06: Golf Carts and Utility Vehicles
- Policy Proponent: Vice President for Business & Strategy
- Updates process for obtaining permission to purchase or drive a university golf cart or utility vehicle
- WAC 172-06: Organization & Operation
- Simplifies information about the structure of the university
- Clarifies the role of the rules coordinator and updates information about how to obtain rulemaking files and indexes of agency determinations in formal administrative hearings
- WAC 172-125-010: Discrimination and Title IX Violations by Students
- Updates the definition of discrimination to emphasize that discriminatory treatment must be based on a type of adverse action taken against a person because of their protected status
Policies Under Initial review
The following policies are currently under review and proposed changes may be presented to the Board of Trustees for first read in May. Once these proposed changes are presented to the Board of Trustees for initial review, they will be sent to all EWU employees and open to public comment before being submitted to the Board of Trustees for approval in June.
- EWU Policy 204-02: Postings & Flags
- EWU Policy 403-04: Leave Without Pay
- EWU Policy 602-03: Group Travel (new)
- EWU Policy 603-04: Surveillance Devices (new)
If you have any questions about the policy process or EWU policies, please feel free to contact me.
Sincerely,
Annika Scharosch, J.D.
Chief of Staff & Compliance
President’s Office
Eastern Washington University