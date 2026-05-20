Approved Policy Changes and Updates

Campus Community,

Approved Policy Changes

The Board of Trustees approved changes to the following policies on May 15, 2026:

Special Open Forum- Security Cameras

We are hosting a special open forum on May 27th at 3:30 in Tawanka 215 regarding the proposed policy for security and parking cameras listed below. Panelists for the open forum will include the Chief of Police, Chief Information Officer, Associate Professor Stu Steiner, and Assistant Professor Antonio Espinoza. Additional information about this forum is available here.

Policy Proposals Open for Public Comment

The following policy proposals are open for public review and comment on the EWU policy website under “Review Policies in Process.” You may also click on the policy titles below for a direct link. These proposals will remain open for comment until June 12, 2026. You may submit your comments on the policy website or by attending a public hearing, in addition to the special open forum, on June 4, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. in Showalter 201. If you need an accommodation to attend the hearing, please contact me at least three days prior to the hearing.

EWU Policy 604-03: Security & Parking Cameras (new) This is a new policy that outlines the requirements for the use of security cameras and drones on campus or in an EWU leased facility. It also applies to the use of license plate recognition technology by an EWU department consistent with recent changes in state law.

EWU Policy 302-08: Conflicts of Interest- Research & Technology Transfer Updates the language about significant financial interests to better align with guidance from the National Institutes for Health. Identifies the information that EWU must disclose regarding financial conflicts of interest held by senior/key personnel involved in a federal grant.

EWU Policy 204-02: Postings & Flags Adds language indicating that posters will only be approved for posting on campus if they are connected to a university department or a student club or organization. Additionally, only events sponsored by a university unit may be approved.



We have also extended the timeline for comments on EWU Policy 205-01: Non-Credit Courses and Certificates to June 12th.

If you have any questions about the policy process or EWU policies, please feel free to contact me.

Sincerely,

Annika Scharosch, J.D.

Chief of Staff & Compliance | President’s Office

Eastern Washington University | The Region’s Polytechnic

ascharosch@ewu.edu | Office: 509.359.6724 |

EWU provides an inclusive, equitable, and transformative learning experience, driving the pursuit of knowledge with affordable academic excellence.