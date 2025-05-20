Approved Policy Changes and Pollicy Proposals Open for Public Coment

Message sent to campus on May 20 from Annika Scharosch, J.D., associate vice president for civil rights, compliance and business services, Title IX Coordinator, interim co-associate vice president for Facilities & Planning.

Campus Community,

Approved Policy Changes

The Board of Trustees approved changes to the following policies on May 16, 2025:

Policy Proposals Open for Public Comment

The following policy proposals are open for public review and comment on the EWU policy website under “Review Policies in Process.” You may also click on the policy titles below for a direct link. These proposals will remain open for comment until June 13th. You may submit your comments on the policy website or by attending a public hearing on Tuesday, June 10th at 8:00 a.m. in Tawanka 215A. If you need an accommodation to attend the hearing, please contact me at least three days prior to the hearing.

If you have any questions about the policy process or EWU policies, please feel free to contact me.

Sincerely,

Annika Scharosch, J.D., associate vice president for civil rights, compliance and business services, Title IX Coordinator, interim co-associate vice president for Facilities & Planning