Approved Policy Changes and Pollicy Proposals Open for Public Coment

Message sent to campus on May 20 from Annika Scharosch, J.D., associate vice president for civil rights, compliance and business services, Title IX Coordinator, interim co-associate vice president for Facilities & Planning.
Campus Community,
Approved Policy Changes
The Board of Trustees approved changes to the following policies on May 16, 2025:
Policy Proposals Open for Public Comment
The following policy proposals are open for public review and comment on the EWU policy website under “Review Policies in Process.” You may also click on the policy titles below for a direct link. These proposals will remain open for comment until June 13th. You may submit your comments on the policy website or by attending a public hearing on Tuesday, June 10th at 8:00 a.m. in Tawanka 215A. If you need an accommodation to attend the hearing, please contact me at least three days prior to the hearing.
- EWU Policy 201-03: External Communications
- Policy Proponent: Vice President for University Advancement
- Adds a provision indicating that employees who publish materials or make speeches outside of the scope of their employment at EWU must ensure it is clear to the audience that their comments are personal and they are not writing or speaking on behalf of the university. If the employee’s title is used in relation to the comments, they should add a disclaimer indicating the writing/speech are their own personal statements and they are not writing/speaking on behalf of EWU.
- EWU Policy 204-03: Access Control
- Policy Proponent: Vice President for Business & Finance
- Updates responsibilities and processes for keys and access card distribution
- EWU Policy 204-08: Service & Assistance Animals in University Housing
- Policy Proponent: Vice President for Student Affairs
- Identifies the process students should follow for obtaining approval to have an animal in university housing
- EWU Policy 402-01: Sexual Misconduct, Interpersonal Violence & Title IX Responsibilities
- Policy Proponent: Vice President for People and Culture
- Updates the definition of sexual harassment to conform with Title IX changes
- Updates cross references to other policies
- EWU Policy 402-02: Diversity & Nondiscrimination
- Policy Proponent: Vice President for People and Culture
- Updates university commitment statements to align with EWU’s mission
- Adds shared ancestry as a protected status
- Updates references to state law and NCAA rules
- EWU Policy 402-05: Discrimination Investigations & Resolutions
- Policy Proponent: Vice President for People and Culture
- These changes are currently in effect as emergency changes due to Title IX regulations
- Removes formal Title IX complaints from the scope of the policy
- Updates position titles and responsibilities
- EWU Policy 402-06: Pregnancy & Parental Leave
- Policy Proponents: Vice President for Student Affairs & Vice President for People and Culture
- Updates the process for providing pregnant students with resources
- EWU Policy 402-07: Title IX Investigations & Hearings (new)
- Policy Proponents: Vice President for Student Affairs & Vice President for People and Culture
- These changes are currently in effect as emergency changes due to Title IX regulations
- Identifies the process for investigating and adjudicating formal Title IX complaints against employees
- EWU Policy 406-01: Exempt Employment
- Policy Proponent: Vice President for Business and Finance
- This includes edits previously proposed in December and February regarding the increase in vacation leave that can be transferred from another state agency to EWU, expansion of situations where sick leave may be used, and identification of the process EWU currently follows regarding the cash out of compensable versus non-compensable sick leave at the time of retirement
- The new proposed language limits exempt employees from receiving across-the-board salary increases if they were hired or promoted within 90 days from the effective date of the increase
- WAC 172-125: Discrimination and Title IX Violations by Students
- Revisions to the process for handling formal Title IX complaints against students as directed by a recent court order vacating the 2024 Title IX regulations and a Dear Colleague Letter issued by the U.S. Department of Education.
If you have any questions about the policy process or EWU policies, please feel free to contact me.
Sincerely,
Annika Scharosch, J.D., associate vice president for civil rights, compliance and business services, Title IX Coordinator, interim co-associate vice president for Facilities & Planning