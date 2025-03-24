Approved Policy Changes

Email sent to Eastern employees on March 21 by Annika Scharosch, associate vice president for civil rights, compliance & business services, Title IX coordinator, and interim co-associate vice president for Facilities & Planning.

Campus Community,

Approved Policy Changes

The Board of Trustees approved changes to the following policies on February 28, 2025:

The President approved emergency, interim changes to the following policies based on recent changes in Title IX regulations:

Policy Proposals Open for Public Comment

The following policy proposals are open for public review and comment on the EWU policy website under “Review Policies in Process.” You may also click on the policy titles below for a direct link. These proposals will remain open for comment until April 18th.  You may submit your comments on the policy website or by attending a public hearing on Thursday, April 17th at 8:00 a.m. in Tawanka 215A. If you need an accommodation to attend the hearing, please contact me at least three days prior to the hearing. 

  • WAC 172-125: Discrimination and Title IX Violations by Students
    • Revisions to the process for handling formal Title IX complaints as directed by a recent court order vacating the 2024 Title IX regulations and a Dear Colleague Letter issued by the U.S. Department of Education.
  • EWU Policy 301-01: Academic Organization
    • Proponent: Provost
    • New section is added regarding distance education. Indicates all distance education programs must meet the same academic standards as in-person offerings and comply with applicable laws.
    • Identifies Professional and Continuing Education (PCE) as a unit dedicated to supporting post-secondary, non-degree instructional activities. All post-secondary, non-degree instructional activities must be housed in PCE except for graduate for-credit certificates, credential offerings exclusively for employees, and other exceptions approved by the Provost.
    • Updates the definitions of centers and institutes
  • EWU Policy 406-01: Exempt Employment
    • Proponent: Vice President for Business and Finance
    • Increases the amount of vacation leave that can be transferred from another state agency to EWU or from EWU to another state agency consistent with recent changes in state law
    • Expands the circumstances under which an employee can use sick leave consistent with recent changes in state law
    • Identifies the process EWU currently follows regarding the cash out of compensable versus non-compensable sick leave at the time of retirement
  • EWU Policy 407-01: Temporary Employment
    • Proponent: Vice President for Business and Finance
    • Expands the circumstances under which an employee can use sick leave consistent with recent changes in state law

Policies Under Initial Review

The following policies are currently under review and proposed changes may be presented to the Board of Trustees for first read in May. Once these proposed changes are presented to the Board of Trustees for initial review, they will be sent to all EWU employees and open to public comment before being submitted to the Board of Trustees for approval in June. 

  • EWU Policy 204-03: Access Control
  • EWU Policy 204-08: Service and Assistance Animals in University Housing
  • EWU Policy 302-05: Integrity in Research
  • EWU Policy 402-01: Sexual Misconduct, Interpersonal Violence & Title IX Responsibilities
  • EWU Policy 402-02: Diversity & Nondiscrimination
  • EWU Policy 402-05: Discrimination Investigations & Resolutions
  • EWU Policy 402-06: Pregnancy and Parental Leave
  • EWU Policy 402-07: Title IX Investigations & Hearings

If you have any questions about the policy process or EWU policies, please feel free to contact me.

Sincerely,

Annika Scharosch, J.D.

ascharosch@ewu.edu | 509.359.6724

