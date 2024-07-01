Aimee Pope Hired as University Registrar

Aimee Pope will take on the role of university registrar beginning Sept. 3.

Heather Veeder, associate vice president of student success, policy, and planning for Academic Affairs, highlighted some of Pope’s accomplishments in a recent email announcing her hiring:

Pope brings 12 years of experience in higher education from her previous role at Wenatchee Valley College. Her expertise includes managing large-scale databases and leading successful transitions between student information systems. She has developed comprehensive training programs for various technology platforms.

“Pope’s strategic thinking and problem-solving skills have been recognized for effectively supporting both faculty and students,” says Veeder, who went on to thank Sarah O’Hare, Boubacar Bouare, and Amanda Stilwell for serving on the hiring committee.

Please join us in welcoming Aimee Pope to our campus community!

