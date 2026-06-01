2-Day Youth Forensics Camp: Aug. 6-7

Join Eastern Washington University for an upcoming Forensics Summer Youth Camp to be held in Patterson Hall, August 6-7. Online registration is available through this link. Register right away to reserve a spot!
The camp will focus on forensics career exploration for students in grades 7-12. The event is designed and offered in collaboration with the EWU Criminal Justice Department.
The day camp will provide hands-on, real-world experiences in the following areas:
- Collecting and comparing fingerprints
- Photographing and documenting a crime scene
- Analyzing bloodstains, DNA and trace evidence
- Deep diving into the world of crime scene forensics at Eastern Washington University Cheney campus