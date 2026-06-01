2-Day Youth Forensics Camp: Aug. 6-7

Join Eastern Washington University for an upcoming Forensics Summer Youth Camp to be held in Patterson Hall, August 6-7. Online registration is available through this link. Register right away to reserve a spot!

The camp will focus on forensics career exploration for students in grades 7-12. The event is designed and offered in collaboration with the EWU Criminal Justice Department.

The day camp will provide hands-on, real-world experiences in the following areas:

  • Collecting and comparing fingerprints
  • Photographing and documenting a crime scene
  • Analyzing bloodstains, DNA and trace evidence
  • Deep diving into the world of crime scene forensics at Eastern Washington University Cheney campus

 

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

855.936.2450 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2026 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University