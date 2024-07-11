Racial Covenants Research Project Workshop: Nov. 9

EWU’s Racial Covenants Research Project has uncovered more than 6,000 properties in Spokane County that are impacted by racially restrictive covenants.

Researchers behind the project are now working to educate and empower homeowners to scrub racially restrictive language – which has typically remained hidden in documents for decades – from their property records.

The Racial Covenants Research Project Team is hosting a workshop from 3-4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Shadle Park Library, to help homeowners determine if their own property records contain racist covenants and, if so, how to remove them. Participants are asked to bring a phone, laptop or tablet.

Updates on future workshops will be provided to the campus community.