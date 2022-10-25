Eagle 1 News: October 2022

Home » Eagle 1 News: October 2022

Dear Eagle Family and Friends,

The start to my first academic year at EWU has been a wonderful whirlwind of learning, listening and participating in as many great campus activities and events as possible. It all started with our students – who have brought such great energy and enthusiasm to campus. The fact that we’ve been spoiled by terrific fall weather – until now – has only enhanced the experience of autumn at Eastern.

EWU Student participating in a spin the wheel game at Neighborfest 2022.

I’m proud to say I’ve hit a key milestone in my presidency – my first 100 days! This past week, I was pleased to present a First 100 Days report to our governing Board of Trustees. The report highlights the course we’ve charted so far, some of the key constituents and community groups I’ve met with, and captures a great slice of what campus has been like this fall. Please take a moment to visit the 100-day report webpage, and watch this 100-day video.

First 100 days with flying eagle red graphic.

With a thriving campus once again, the well-being of all students and employees is one of my key points of emphasis. I was pleased to host nearly 200 faculty and staff for a workshop on how the university can cultivate a strong campus culture. Workshop facilitator Tiffany Wentz, a mental health professional with extensive expertise in coaching wellness, resilience and organizational culture, led the discussion. Her simple message of caring for ourselves so we can care for students resonated well with participants. You can read more about her message in this Inside EWU story.

This commitment to wellness is also why I was recently thrilled to get out of the office and lead a campus Zumba class. We had a lot of fun, and I hope this exhilarating experience was just the first of many times I can interact with students, faculty and staff in a way that promotes a healthy lifestyle.

Dr. Shari McMahan leading a free zumba class for staff, faculty and students.

Speaking of being active and taking on challenges, our student athletes are a great example. I’m especially excited to brag about our Adaptive Athletics program, which, over the weekend, hosted the first-ever Wheelchair Basketball Tournament. The event featured teams from the University of Arizona, ParaSport Spokane and Team St. Luke’s. It was a fantastic way to showcase our growing program. Congratulations to all the participants.

I started off by mentioning all the energy and enthusiasm on campus, and that was very much on display during our Eagle Family Homecoming week. All the events reflected the infectious Eagle pride we see on campus every day. And suggestions are welcome as we are already making plans for our centennial homecoming celebration next fall!

I can’t wait to see what my next 100 days will be like here at Eastern, and I will share more stories along the journey. As always, take care, and say hello if you see me out and about, and Go Eags!

Shari McMahan, PhD
President
Eastern Washington University

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

Campus Safety

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

Records & Registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

Need Tech Assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

EWU ACCESSIBILITY

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

Student Affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

University Housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

Register to Vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

FOLLOW US

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

Eastern Washington University

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2022 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University