In-Person Classes and Activities to Continue After Thanksgiving

Dear Campus Community,

As we prepare and plan for the end of the fall term, we are excited to clarify that EWU will continue with its return for in-person instruction, activities and events after the Thanksgiving break, as planned.

Our ability to maintain a more normal, more in-person campus environment is due, in large part, to students, faculty and staff complying with our COVID protocols, which has resulted in a relatively low COVID case count for the fall term. Thank you for doing your part to keep our campus community healthy and safe.

Classes currently in-person will continue to be in-person for the remainder of the fall term. Classes scheduled for winter quarter/spring semester will meet either on-line or in-person, as they appear in the university class schedule.

Dining Services, the Eagle Store, residence halls, the JFK Library, the URC and other university facilities will also maintain normal operations for the remainder of the Fall term. These in-person operations are expected to continue for the Winter and Spring terms, as well.

Again, we thank you for continuing to comply with our masking requirements, submitting your vaccination documentation through Med-Proctor, cooperating with our contact tracers, and taking the necessary precautions to keep our campus healthy, safe and operating in-person.

Go Eags!

Brian Levin-Stankevich, Provost

Robert Sauders, vice president for Student Affairs