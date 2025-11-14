Mechanical Engineering & Technology Capstone Event: Dec. 3

The department of Mechanical Engineering & Technology is hosting a Mechanical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering Technology Fall Capstone Expo. The expo will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 3, in the CEB Lobby. The campus community is invited to come and celebrate student achievements and enjoy refreshments.

The Capstone Expo showcases the culminating projects of students from the ME and MET programs. Fall quarter projects will feature the three teams and projects highlighted below.

Student teams provided the following descriptions of their projects:

ConvectJet Stove Diffuser

Team Members: Lucas Burns, Kyler Kolves, Federico Sanchez, Braven Spence, Stephen Storlie

In a standard wood stove, 30–50% of the energy generated by the fire is lost through the flue to the outside air. The ConvectJet minimizes this loss by using natural convection to retain more heat within the room. Through a series of channels surrounding an inner stove pipe, the ConvectJet draws in cool air, heats it as it passes through, and then releases the warmed air out the top to be dispersed throughout the room.

This design captures otherwise wasted heat and redistributes it efficiently, while also increasing air velocity and improving overall circulation. When attached to a wood stove, the ConvectJet can improve heating efficiency by approximately 20%, providing energy savings to the user—without requiring any electrical power to operate.

Lower Limb Gait Machine

Team Members: Trey Brydon, Tony Cruz, Eric Rada, Brent Schenk, Emmanuil Skirda

The Lower Limb Gait Machine (LLGM) is an innovative rehabilitation device designed to assist patients recovering from lower limb injuries or neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease. By guiding and resisting controlled ankle movements, the LLGM strengthens key muscle groups involved in gait and mobility, while collecting real-time motion and force data to tailor therapy to each patient’s individual needs.

Key achievements include the integration of precise torque control and a suite of analog and digital sensors, all managed through an intuitive touchscreen interface that highlights both the precision and adaptability of the design. The robust software architecture and circuit design emphasize user safety through redundant control strategies.

Additionally, the LLGM serves as a personalized, data-driven rehabilitation platform, enabling clinicians to monitor progress, adjust therapy in real time, and potentially accelerate recovery outcomes. This project represents a significant step toward merging advanced mechatronics with clinical care, demonstrating how technology can transform physical therapy and improve patient outcomes.

Tabletop Industrial Robot Demonstration

Team Members: Jason Hale (project manager), Nathaniel Evans (programming lead), Eli Barclay (electrical lead), Lauren McCauley (analysis lead), Varick Andrews (manufacturing lead)

Our Tabletop Industrial Robot Demonstration project is a fully functional, six-axis robotic arm designed to showcase modern automation technology for outreach and education. The compact system replicates the precision and motion of full-scale industrial robots while remaining portable for classroom and community demonstrations.

We designed, fabricated and assembled the complete system in-house, integrating custom electronics, stepper motor control and software to achieve smooth, coordinated motion. The robot performs automated pick-and-place routines and interactive demonstrations to engage audiences of all ages.

This project demonstrates the team’s ability to merge mechanical, electrical, and software design into a cohesive, real-world product. It stands as a showcase of what’s possible through collaboration, innovation, and applied engineering at Eastern Washington University.