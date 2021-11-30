Make a Difference for Eagles on GivingTuesday

Today is GivingTuesday, a global movement that brings people and organizations together to make a difference in their own communities and the greater world.



This year, we are asking our Eagle community to pitch in to support the Eagle Strong Scholarship Fund. As we continue to feel the impact of the pandemic, the need for scholarships has never been greater. Too many Eastern students are struggling to make ends meet, while trying to balance tuition and other educational costs with steep increases in the price of rent, groceries and other living expenses.



We are asking you to make a gift today to open doors for promising students and help them stay the course to earn their degrees.



Many of our students are the first in their families to attend college. Your gift helps Eastern provide scholarships that are life-changing for students who lack financial resources – but have an abundance of talent and drive to earn a degree.



Please join us in supporting Eastern’s hardworking students. Together we can light a path to a brighter future for all.