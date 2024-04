Katy Bruya, ’93 EWU alumna senior vice president and chief HR officer of Washington Trust, the largest bank headquartered in Spokane, will share her expertise from 5:30-6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10 at the Catalyst.

Bruya is on the boards of Downtown Spokane Partnership and Providence Health Care Foundation. She holds a bachelor’s degree (business) from EWU and an MBA from Gonzaga University.