Free Vehicle Safety Checks on Nov. 29

The EWU Police Department (EWUPD) is once again providing free Winter Vehicle Safety Checks to keep our community safe during holiday travels.



Students, faculty and staff are welcome to stop by from noon-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29, in Parking Lot 9, in front of Roos Field.



The event, a partnership with EWUPD and the Associated Students of EWU, will include checks on tires, lights, and windshield wiper and other fluids. EWUPD can also demonstrate how to put on tire chains if requested.



There will be free hot chocolate, raffle prizes, and give-aways. Come join us to get your vehicle checked before you set off on your holiday travels!