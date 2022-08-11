Volunteers Needed for Move-In Day

Move-In Day at EWU is just around the corner! Volunteers are needed to become part of a team that will welcome new students to campus on Thursday, Sept.15 and Friday, Sept. 16, from 8:45 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. 

As part of the Movers & Shakers team, you will help students who are moving to campus have an exceptional move-in experience.  If you are interested, please fill out this year’s Movers & Shakers form online

If you have any questions, please email us at stuhousing01@ewu.edu or give us a call at 509.359.2451. 

Move-In Day also kicks off Welcome Weekvisit this link for a preview of activities!

Move-In Day 2021.
Scene outside snyamncut last year.

