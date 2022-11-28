‘Swoop’s Corner’ a Find for Bargain Hunters

Home » ‘Swoop’s Corner’ a Find for Bargain Hunters

EWU is jumping on the thrift bandwagon to provide affordable clothing and actively support sustainability. 

Swoop’s Corner will be a section inside the Eagle Store where gently used Eagle Gear is sold. The Eagle Store is currently buying merchandise for Swoop’s Corner, and it is scheduled to open for purchases early in the new year.. 

The goal, for now, says Elly Sears, Eagle Store marketing coordinator, is to build an inventory with a wide selection of clothing before they start putting Swoop’s Corner merchandise on the sales floor. 

“Swoop’s Corner is so exciting because it gives Eagles a chance to shop for gear that they may have missed out on purchasing when it was originally brought into the store. You can find amazing vintage items, or just shop a selection of EWU clothing for a more affordable price,” says Sears. 

For those looking to sell, Sears says, simply bring your gently used Eagle gear to the store and employees will assess the clothing. Sellers will receive a gift card for the items the Eagle Store decides to purchase. “This is all about Eagles helping Eagles!” she says. 

“Thrifting is such a big trend right now and we’re so happy to be able to offer such a unique experience to our Eastern community,” says Sears. 

Bring your Eagle gear down anytime during store hours: 

Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday – Closed

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

Campus Safety

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

Records & Registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

Need Tech Assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

EWU ACCESSIBILITY

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

Student Affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

University Housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

Register to Vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

FOLLOW US

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

Eastern Washington University

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2022 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University