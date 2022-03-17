REMNANTS Gallery Showing Runs March 17-April 21

REMNANTS, a two-person, site-specific installation of photography and participatory sculpture  by EWU faculty artists Annie Cunningham and Jamin Kuhn, opens Thursday, March 17, at the Eastern Washington University Gallery of Art. 

Cunningham and Kuhn will kick things off with an “artist talk” and reception at noon on Thursday, opening day, in the Art Gallery, with a Zoom option.

“Through our individual ways of collecting, we recognize the intimate value of everyday objects/materials,” say the artists of their show. “By recontextualizing the material, we call attention to the way we collaborate with our surroundings anew.”  

Kuhn, an EWU alumnus and lecturer in design in Eastern’s Art Department, lives in Spokane. His work explores found objects, spaces and leftovers, along with the possibility that these discoveries can create shifts in direction, meaning, and process-orientation. 

Kuhn says his role as collector is prerequisite to his role as a creator. The goal, he adds, is to create spaces that allow viewers to better relate to and understand their lived environment: “We are all collaborating on an endless collage. The intertwined pathways through the collective surface is our canvas.”  

Cunningham, an instructor of art and art history at EWU, grew up in rural Illinois, where she was heavily influenced by her artistic handy-man father. Having once worked as a gardener, she says plant life has greatly influenced her recent creative work, including pieces that explore “how the female form interacts with her surrounding environment.”

“My work is not only a comment on permacultural practices, but an encouragement of transporting the viewers to the time and place in which the work was imagined; a memory of prodigious power, pain, preciousness, or peace experienced in the solitude of nature,” she says.

REMNANTS, scheduled to run through April 21, is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed weekends, holidays and for spring break March 23-27).

