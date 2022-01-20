Presidential Search Hits Homestretch

Eastern Washington University is entering a critical stretch of interviews and public forums as it seeks to name the university’s 27th president.

The EWU Board of Trustees (BOT) initiated a national search last April, and after a review of applications by the Presidential Search Advisory Committee, finalists are expected to be named by Monday, Jan. 31.

Finalists will be invited to campus the first week of February for interviews with a broad range of campus constituents and to participate in open forums (TBA), with both in-person and Zoom options available for meetings. Individuals who attend public forums or other meetings with candidates will have the opportunity to provide feedback to the Board of Trustees electronically. Feedback must be submitted no later than 5 p.m., Friday, February 4.

After receiving input from the campus community, board members are expected to meet in executive session to evaluate candidates and review feedback on Saturday, Feb. 5. A finalist will not be identified at this time.

The Board of Trustees is expected to select a final candidate and appoint a permanent president at a later date.

For more details on Eastern’s search for a new president, visit the university’s Presidential Search web page.