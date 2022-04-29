Gov. Jay Inslee Visits EWU to Learn About Sustainability Efforts

Gov. Jay Inslee visited Eastern Washington University on Thursday to learn more about the university’s work to support sustainability and counter climate change.

David May, interim EWU president, and Gov. Jay Inslee talked about the university’s planet-friendly measures.

The governor kicked off the day with a stop at the new Eagle Station transit center, which was funded thanks to a state transportation grant, before connecting with David May, EWU interim president, Cheney City Administrator Mark Schuller, and Auriana Mitchell, EWU student trustee, for a tour.

After checking out the new Interdisciplinary Science Center and the nearby Science Building, which is undergoing a state-funded renovation, the group proceeded to the water tower, where the governor was greeted by biology faculty members Becky Brown, Justin Bastow, and Robin O’Quinn.

The biologists gave an overview of the Prairie Restoration Project, which will transform a 120-acre parcel of Palouse prairie from farmland back to its natural habitat (check out The Spokesman-Review coverage of the visit). Inslee asked questions about the carbon-sequestering benefits of the prairie once it’s restored. Erin Ross, director of tribal relations for EWU, provided the tribal land acknowledgment.

Biology professors Becky Brown, Justin Bastow and Robin O’Quinn gave Gov. Jay Inslee and overview of the Prairie Restoration Project. The visit coincided with Sustainability Week.

At the nearby greenhouse, the governor met with student researchers and learned about their work to identify, cultivate and germinate native plants for prairie restoration. Catherine Schwartzmann, a senior from Chandler, Arizona, talked about the greenhouse’s role in producing starts for the university’s community garden. Her efforts to help boost food security for other Eastern students as an AmeriCorps volunteer turned out to be a connecting point with the governor, who recalled that the first vote he cast in congress was in favor of establishing AmeriCorps.

Outside the greenhouse, Sarah Deshazer, a graduate student from Newport, Washington who is earning a master’s degree in biology with an emphasis on wildlife ecology, talked about her work to identify which species of small mammals have potential to colonize the restoration site in the future.

Gov. Jay Inslee met defensive end Debore’ae “Debo” McClain, a business management major who received Big Sky Conference All-Academic honors last year.

“It was really refreshing to see the governor’s genuine interest in our prairie restoration project, and his concern for topics like climate change,” said Deshazer.

Inslee capped off the tour by visiting Roos Field and meeting Head Football Coach Aaron Best and Debore’ae “Debo” McClain, a business management major from Bremerton, Washington who plays defensive end.

Inslee said he kept up with the Eagles during the football season, adding, “It’s been very exciting for the entire state.”

McClain, who threw the Governor a pass, enjoyed the exchange: “I feel like it was kind of surreal. At the same time, it was nice to meet the person in charge.”

Here are some of Eastern’s projects and activities to support sustainability: