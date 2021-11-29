Eagle Nation Rocks GivingTuesday – Still Time to Make a Gift

Thank you so much for your generosity on GivingTuesday!



We are pleased to report that Eastern supporters rallied to donate a total of $187,861 as of 9 a.m. today, with more donations arriving.



If you missed out yesterday, there is still time to make a gift to support Eastern students and light a path to a brighter future.



Your gift plays a life-changing role for Eastern students who are balancing the cost of tuition and books with steep increases in the price of rent, groceries and other living expenses.



Sometimes it takes more than talent and drive to earn a degree – and you are the difference.