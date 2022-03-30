Giving Joy Day Provides Opportunities to Help Students

On Monday, April 4 – just a day after EWU celebrates its 140th birthday – Eastern will celebrate its seventh annual Giving Joy Day – a fun-filled event that provides us all with a chance to make a difference for our students.

John Bryant of No-Li and Chris Cindric of Eastern celebrate No-Li’s $10,000 gift to help launch the Craft Beer Industry Professional Certificate.

For this year’s Giving Joy Day, we hope to raise more than $266,000 to provide scholarships that fill financial gaps for working-class students who are struggling to afford staggering increases in the cost of food, transportation and housing, along with college expenses.

Highlights of the day include in-person, fun-filled games and activities on the campus mall, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. It’s a chance to grab some free candy, pet a gigantic friendly dog, write a thank you card to a scholarship supporter, and otherwise celebrate spring.

Here are some of the fundraising highlights for the day:

No-Li Brewhouse made a $10,000 gift to help launch a Craft Beer Industry Professional Certificate at Eastern. The program, which is starting this fall, will provide door-opening opportunities for students who want to pursue careers in the craft beer industry. But the No-Li gift symbolizes far more than a shared interest in a robust brewery workforce. As you see in their story, John and Cindy Bryant, owners of No-Li, have a personal connection to Eastern.

Here are some of the many ways you can support students on Giving Joy Day:

Make a gift online to support these priority funds:

Accept the matching gift challenge:

Longtime Professor Bill Youngs made a $20,000 matching gift that challenges others to make their own gifts to the Bill Youngs Endowment to double the impact. The fund helps students in history, environmental science and/or interdisciplinary studies cover educational expenses.

Mike Mumford, who graduated from EWU in 1981 and serves on the EWU Foundation Board, made a $30,000 matching gift challenge for Adaptive Athletics. Check out the story and meet Jackson Atwood, an amazing student-athlete on the EWU Wheelchair Basketball team.

Make an inspired gift:

Steve Blewett, a retired EWU professor and the former director of Eastern’s journalism program, made a recent gift of $10,000 to support the Steve Blewett Internship Endowment. Make a gift to help the fund reach endowment.

Make a payroll gift:

Swoop challenges you to sign up for 140 payroll deductions of $14 a month (or whatever you choose)

If you can’t make a financial gift, here are other ways you can help: