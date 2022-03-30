Giving Joy Day Provides Opportunities to Help Students

On Monday, April 4 – just a day after EWU celebrates its 140th birthday – Eastern will celebrate its seventh annual Giving Joy Day – a fun-filled event that provides us all with a chance to make a difference for our students.

John Bryant of No-Li and Chris Cindric of Eastern celebrate No-Li’s $10,000 gift to help launch the Craft Beer Industry Professional Certificate.

For this year’s Giving Joy Day, we hope to raise more than $266,000 to provide scholarships that fill financial gaps for working-class students who are struggling to afford staggering increases in the cost of food, transportation and housing, along with college expenses. 

Highlights of the day include in-person, fun-filled games and activities on the campus mall, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. It’s a chance to grab some free candy, pet a gigantic friendly dog, write a thank you card to a scholarship supporter, and otherwise celebrate spring.

Here are some of the fundraising highlights for the day: 

No-Li Brewhouse made a $10,000 gift to help launch a Craft Beer Industry Professional Certificate at Eastern. The program, which is starting this fall, will provide door-opening opportunities for students who want to pursue careers in the craft beer industry. But the No-Li gift symbolizes far more than a shared interest in a robust brewery workforce. As you see in their story, John and Cindy Bryant, owners of No-Li, have a personal connection to Eastern.

Here are some of the many ways you can support students on Giving Joy Day:

Make a gift online to support these priority funds: 

Accept the matching gift challenge

Make an inspired gift:

Make a payroll gift:

  • Swoop challenges you to sign up for 140 payroll deductions of $14 a month (or whatever you choose)

If you can’t make a financial gift, here are other ways you can help:

  • Wear your Eagle logo gear, or red and black, to show your support.
  • Log on to social media, check out the inspiring stories of the students and the generous supporters who are making a difference and Like, comment and share!
  • Post up some of your own college, department and program stories.
  • Turn into Eastern’s own KEWU radio for uplifting stories throughout the day.
  • Check out our homepage for giving total updates.
  • Visit givingjoyday.org for Zoom backgrounds, Facebook frames and coloring pages.

