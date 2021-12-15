EWU Faculty and Alumni Jazz Up the Holidays

A group of Eastern faculty and alumni collaborated on a collection of holiday classics to jazz up the season and support a great cause.

The Sgt Steve Big Band ‘Merry Christmas!!’ album is the brainchild of Stephan Friel, professor of saxophone at Eastern Washington University, and a veteran of the Iraq War.

A digital version of the holiday album and tracks is available on iTunes, and other streaming services, with 60 percent of the profits supporting two charities serving veterans with traumatic injuries.

“I had the opportunity to make this happen and I did,” says Friel, while noting the band put together the recordings at Idaho’s Cider Mountain Recorders in just a month.

EWU Music Department faculty Don Goodwin, Andy Plamondon, Michael Waldrop and Shawn Trail collaborated on the project. Other Eagle Nation musicians contributing their talents included alumni David Floratos, Austin Long, Matt Peterson, Brian Ploeger, Tayler Smith, Lauren McKinley and Matt Henson.

“It’s nice when your (former) students are sitting next to you as accomplished musicians,” Friel adds.

Many of the big band performers are also members of the Spokane Jazz Orchestra, and Goodwin serves as its director.

“I hired them because they are some of the best musicians in this area by far,” says Friel, adding that above and beyond the talent-factor, the project has a family-type feel because of all the Eastern connections.

Friel, who can play the flute, oboe, clarinet, saxophone and drums and also perform vocals, has gotten feedback from other musicians that the band’s renditions of ‘Jingle Bells’ and ‘I’ll be Home for Christmas’ are wonderful takes on these holiday classics.

“From a musician standpoint, those songs tend to be everybody’s favorites,” says Friel.